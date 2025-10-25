Episode #104 - Ayahuasca Awakening — My Journey at Kumankaya Healing Center, Mexico

What happens when you sit with Ayahuasca deep in the jungle? 🌿





In this walk & talk, I share my full experience at Kumankaya Healing Center, guided by Remi and Ashley Delaune, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Mexico





From the dieta and preparation, to two powerful nights of ceremony, I reveal what the medicine taught me about surrender, energy, and awakening to my higher self.





⚠️ Safety First: Ayahuasca can interact dangerously with SSRIs, MAOIs, and other medications. This podcast is for educational and storytelling purposes only, not medical advice. Always consult with an experienced shaman or facilitator before considering plant medicine.





🌿 What You’ll Learn:





🔹 How to prepare your body and mind for Ayahuasca

🔹 The truth about Ayahuasca and SSRIs / medication safety

🔹 The deep lessons from Night 1 and Night 2 ceremonies

🔹 How Ayahuasca connects you to your spirit world and higher self

🔹 The importance of proper integration and support





