Episode #104 - Ayahuasca Awakening — My Journey at Kumankaya Healing Center, Mexico
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
What happens when you sit with Ayahuasca deep in the jungle? 🌿


In this walk & talk, I share my full experience at Kumankaya Healing Center, guided by Remi and Ashley Delaune, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Mexico


From the dieta and preparation, to two powerful nights of ceremony, I reveal what the medicine taught me about surrender, energy, and awakening to my higher self.


⚠️ Safety First: Ayahuasca can interact dangerously with SSRIs, MAOIs, and other medications. This podcast is for educational and storytelling purposes only, not medical advice. Always consult with an experienced shaman or facilitator before considering plant medicine.


🌿 What You’ll Learn:


🔹 How to prepare your body and mind for Ayahuasca

🔹 The truth about Ayahuasca and SSRIs / medication safety

🔹 The deep lessons from Night 1 and Night 2 ceremonies

🔹 How Ayahuasca connects you to your spirit world and higher self

🔹 The importance of proper integration and support


🎥 Full uncensored footage + bonus ceremony reflections available exclusively on our Locals and Patreon communities:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/posts/episode-104-my-141832409?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link


👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/post/7387916/episode-104-ayahuasca-awakening-my-journey-at-kumankaya-healing-center-mexico


Every supporter will be credited at the end of future videos, your energy helps fund research, editing, and guest production. 🙏🏽


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/4ouXjF (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


📌 Subscribe now for more deep dives into spirituality, geopolitics, and how to break free from control.


💬 Comment below with your biggest takeaway or controversial take and share this episode with someone who needs to hear it.


👉🏽 If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms and help us bring conscious content to more people waking up around the world! 🌎

plantmedicinespiritualawakeninghealingjourneyconsciouslivingtheconsciousman7podcasttoddcaveayahuascaexperiencekumankayahealingcenterbufomedicine consciousnessevolutionayahuascamexicomenwhoheal
