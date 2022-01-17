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Not Peace but a Sword!!!
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20 views • January 17, 2022
Why would Jesus wantto bring a sword to the earth? It's because the truth divides people. People who accept and live by the truth on one side and people who hate and despise the truth on the other side. And the people who hate the truth will persecute those who follow the truth. Are you prepared for that persecution?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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