Purple Water around the World - poison in tap water, rivers, lagoons, streams and lakes

Residents in Ohio were surprised when they woke up to bright purple water coming out of their taps. It's attributed to chemicals in some places. This has happened to other locations as well in New Jersey, Louisiana, Alberta Canada and Ohio. Then you also see bodies of water becoming purple all over the world. In some locations they say it is due to pollution and in other places they don't even know the cause. This video is a compilation of sites that have purple water. This is only the tip of the iceberg. The blood red water is coming next.





Prince, the song writer and singer of, "Purple Rain" was known to have said, " When there's blood in the sky - red and blue = purple... purple rain pertains to the end of the world and being with the one you love and letting your faith/God guide you through the purple rain.: Prince would go on to say that he enjoyed the apocalyptic connotations of the color and used it frequently as a cut-through piece of imagery. (Excerpt from Jack Whatley, The Story Behind the Song: Prince's apocalyptic ballad 'Purple Rain.')



