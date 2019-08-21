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Alien Abductions
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218 views • August 21, 2019
Are Alien Abductions real? Why and just who is doing this? These questions and much more are answered by UfoJim. Taken from his own case files working with abductees he presents cases that line up with what is known and the Bible has much more to say about the subject than most know.
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