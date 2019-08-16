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Violence Ramps Up On The Left With Increased Attacks On ICE Facilities And Trump Supporters - War Room Full Show
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38 views • August 16, 2019
Will Johnson hosts the first two hours of the War Room where he is joined by John Michael Chambers to discuss the recent attacks that ICE facilities have been under due to abhorrent political rhetoric. He is then joined by Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs who outline their mission in this Saturday's rally in Portland and what they're expecting from ANTIFA. Harrison Smith then finishes off the final hour of the show to give further developments on the Epstein case and exposes the truth about Red Flag Gun Laws.
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