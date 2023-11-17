End Card Game - The Globalist Final Play

It appears the globalists are ready to play the “end game” card against humanity and go for a total civilization takedown. This means disrupting or destroying the food supply chain, the power grid, telecommunications, monetary systems and the rule of law. The goal is absolute chaos resulting in mass death on a global scale, and the more chaos they can unleash in this manner, the more easily they can cover up their crimes.

Source article from Natural News: By de-cloaking, the demons running the global depopulation campaign just telegraphed their exact plans for 2022 – 2024 https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/the-globalist-final-play?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





#globalist #globalelite #nwo #newworldorder #agenda #illuminati #wakeup #truth #conspiracy #truthseeker #mkultra #freedom #mindcontrol #conspiracytheory #depopulation #deepstate #agenda21 #agenda2030 #endgame #digital #identity #digitalidentity #civilwar #redalert #truth #elite #thematrix