Monkey Pox Outbreak “predicted” 15 month early almost to the day!

Clay Clark: There's an organization called the Nuclear Threat Initiative. Go to TimeToFreeAmerica.com and I'm going to scroll down to the monkey face button, and I click it. It's the truth about monkey pox. There's an actual organization called the Nuclear Threat Initiative, which is located in Washington, DC. It's been around for 21 years. This organization founded by Ted Turner and funded by Bill and Melinda Gates. It's located at 1776 Eye, E Y E, street you can see down here, Suite 600 Washington, DC, 20006.

Somehow these geniuses got together, and they thought, you know what it looks as, though, based upon their research, that there's going to be an outbreak starting on May 15, 2022, and it's going to be an outbreak of Monkey Pox. To me, it seems almost unbelievable that the next pandemic could be predicted right down to the day.

Dr. David Martin: When you want to terrorize a population. What do you do? Turn to the experts.

Dr Tedros: Now for an update on monkey pox.

Dr David Martin: A lot of people have been really upset about this monkey pox "scheduled release" on May of 2022 coming from a March 21st publication. And people sit there and go: Oh my gosh! How on earth could they have ever been so precise to find out that they were going to have a monkey pox release three days away from the stated date for the alleged outbreak to occur. And this document that you have on the screen published in March of 2021 so 15 months earlier

