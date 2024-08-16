BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Monkey Pox Outbreak “predicted” 15 month early almost to the day!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
331 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
823 views • 8 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Clay Clark: There's an organization called the Nuclear Threat Initiative. Go to TimeToFreeAmerica.com and I'm going to scroll down to the monkey face button, and I click it. It's the truth about monkey pox. There's an actual organization called the Nuclear Threat Initiative, which is located in Washington, DC. It's been around for 21 years. This organization founded by Ted Turner and funded by Bill and Melinda Gates. It's located at 1776 Eye, E Y E, street you can see down here, Suite 600 Washington, DC, 20006.

Somehow these geniuses got together, and they thought, you know what it looks as, though, based upon their research, that there's going to be an outbreak starting on May 15, 2022, and it's going to be an outbreak of Monkey Pox. To me, it seems almost unbelievable that the next pandemic could be predicted right down to the day.

Dr. David Martin: When you want to terrorize a population. What do you do? Turn to the experts.

Dr Tedros: Now for an update on monkey pox.

Dr David Martin: A lot of people have been really upset about this monkey pox "scheduled release" on May of 2022 coming from a March 21st publication. And people sit there and go: Oh my gosh! How on earth could they have ever been so precise to find out that they were going to have a monkey pox release three days away from the stated date for the alleged outbreak to occur. And this document that you have on the screen published in March of 2021 so 15 months earlier

06/08/2022 - Thivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v17s5he-dr.-judy-mikovits-monkeypox-the-transhumanism-agenda-and-who-based-one-worl.html

Keywords
healthnewscdcoutbreaktruthpredictiondavid martinmikovitsclay clarkmonkey pox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy