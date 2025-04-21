BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Dead Pope, Judgment, and Christian Tolerance
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
King Saul thought he was more Christian that Christ as he had "forgiveness" for  King Agag.
King Saul spared Agag's life.


The Christian prophet Samuel shows up and hewed Agag to pieces in the presence of the Lord." ("The Lord" in the Old Testament is Jesus Christ.) As a result King Saul was utterly rejected by God. He is replace by King David who utterly hated the enemies of Jesus CHrist.


Too many Protestant ministers think it is "Christian" to live in peace with the enemies of Jesus Christ.

Their destiny will not differ from King Saul's or the Reverend Judas Iscariot's: hell for cowardice and rebellion.

This is the Christian stance:

"Do I not hate those who hate you, Lord,

and abhor those who are in rebellion against you?

I have nothing but hatred for them;

I count them my enemies."

Psalm 139:21-22


-- by the Christian Prophet, King David

