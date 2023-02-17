Something Satanic ⚰️Happened To Kanye West & Damar Hamlin🔎 🕵🏻‍♀️😱❓

Strange things have happened to Kanye West and NFL player Damar Hamlin. A truly sinister conspiracy.

Kanye West is a man of influence who exposed the real power in control of mass media government and paid the ultimate price. He was and still is a victim of slander. He lost his wealth and finally his life. (They are also hiding the fact that Damar Hamlin who had a 6 figure net worth and was therefore viewed as disposable: died from the mrna vaccine).

Kanye showed a chart to reporters that listed the true controllers and owners of mass media. The chart is worth seeing and is hyperlinked in the following article:

https://www.thefocus.news/culture/red-media-meaning-explored-following-kanye-west-chart-rant/













