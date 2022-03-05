© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Stephanie Seneff | C -19 Vaccines are Causing Neurodegenerative Disease & VAIDS
Follow
3
Share
Report
233 views • March 05, 2022
Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. She received the B.S. degree in Biophysics in 1968, the M.S. and E.E. degrees in Electrical Engineering in 1980, and the Ph.D degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in 1985, all from MIT. March 4, 2022.
She joined us to discuss recent findings on vaccine dangers, and how this is leading to VAIDS (Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), Neurodegenerative Disease, increased rates in Cancer, and many more devastating effects on the body.
We also discuss shedding, and the possibility of detox.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
https://web.mit.edu/search/ www.csail.mit.edu Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. https://www.csail.mit.edu/person/stephanie-seneff - Last updatedFeb 16 '22.
Dr Stephanie Seneff, C -19 Vaccines, Neurodegenerative Disease, VAIDS, Maria Zeee, March 4 2022
She joined us to discuss recent findings on vaccine dangers, and how this is leading to VAIDS (Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), Neurodegenerative Disease, increased rates in Cancer, and many more devastating effects on the body.
We also discuss shedding, and the possibility of detox.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
https://web.mit.edu/search/ www.csail.mit.edu Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. https://www.csail.mit.edu/person/stephanie-seneff - Last updatedFeb 16 '22.
Dr Stephanie Seneff, C -19 Vaccines, Neurodegenerative Disease, VAIDS, Maria Zeee, March 4 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.