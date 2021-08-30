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"im not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead.... question on Afghanistan.... NO"
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131 views • August 30, 2021
"im not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead.... question on Afghanistan.... NO"
.
https://www.brighteon.com/9dd73a4c-19de-4dce-937e-bd039358fd08 A message for all White men in today's U.S Military
TRENDING: Report: Biden Regime Targets “ISIS-K” Terrorists in Kabul Missile Strike – Kills 3 to 6 Children Instead
Joe Biden decided to abandon Bagram Air Base in the dead of the night and leave behind billions of dollars of military weapons and vehicles in July.
Biden handed over billions in weapons, planes, helicopters, and airports to the terrorist Taliban in Afghanistan and Russia and China.
Jesse Waters at FOX News recently addressed this with spending watchdog Open the Books. Here’s a small sample of the military hardware now potentially arming the Taliban:
75,000 war vehicles including Humvees, mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles, and armored personnel carriers.
208 airplanes and helicopters — yes, the Taliban captured an air force including 20 A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters.
600,000 rifles, machine guns, shotguns, and howitzers were transferred to Afghan security forces. https://www.survivethenews.com/trump-releases-new-statement-on-bidens-botched-feeble-brained-afghanistan-withdrawal/?feed_id=149136&;_unique_id=612d255b9e6d8
.
https://www.brighteon.com/9dd73a4c-19de-4dce-937e-bd039358fd08 A message for all White men in today's U.S Military
TRENDING: Report: Biden Regime Targets “ISIS-K” Terrorists in Kabul Missile Strike – Kills 3 to 6 Children Instead
Joe Biden decided to abandon Bagram Air Base in the dead of the night and leave behind billions of dollars of military weapons and vehicles in July.
Biden handed over billions in weapons, planes, helicopters, and airports to the terrorist Taliban in Afghanistan and Russia and China.
Jesse Waters at FOX News recently addressed this with spending watchdog Open the Books. Here’s a small sample of the military hardware now potentially arming the Taliban:
75,000 war vehicles including Humvees, mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles, and armored personnel carriers.
208 airplanes and helicopters — yes, the Taliban captured an air force including 20 A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters.
600,000 rifles, machine guns, shotguns, and howitzers were transferred to Afghan security forces. https://www.survivethenews.com/trump-releases-new-statement-on-bidens-botched-feeble-brained-afghanistan-withdrawal/?feed_id=149136&;_unique_id=612d255b9e6d8
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