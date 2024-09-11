ABC News Presidential Debate: Harris and Trump meet in Philadelphia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election on Tuesday, moderated by ABC News. The debate will start at 9 p.m. EDT and is expected to last 90 minutes. It’s being moderated by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis.
