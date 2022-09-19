Love wins again, thsnk you Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth

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To some of the most powerful survivors I know .. I love you. let’s g0 bc boy do we know how they be movin down to the tiny butts of their stupid insects and speakers rev engineered for throat punching .. remember that … Archangel Michael sir .. well done. Amen.
https://odysee.com/@P%C2%A7inerG%C2%A5:3?r=BcogicfDxYJ6yyyNVGP75JJuf5Gut4X6