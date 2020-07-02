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Pierre Jovanovic : J’accuse Bill Gates ! - Le Zoom - TVL
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24 views • July 02, 2020
Import YT 30 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc3OOEe9qAU
Chaîne officielle TVLibertés : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyamXi0qEQJghCjJbj__aWQ
« Avec 20 Trilliards de fausse monnaie associés aux taux négatifs, nous avançons vers la grande catastrophe ! ». Pierre Jovanovic continue inlassablement d’alerter les français sur la crise économique amplifiée par la terrible crise sanitaire et ses conséquences. Mais le journaliste vient sur TVLibertés pour porter un acte d’accusation contre « le milliardaire philanthrope » Bill Gates et la fondation qu’il dirige avec son épouse Melinda. Bill Gates et l’OMS, Bill Gates et la réduction de la population mondiale, Bill Gates et le puçage ou « carnet de vaccination sous-cutané », Jovanovic réplique aux Décodeurs du Monde qui multiplient les articles prenant la défense du fondateur de Microsoft.
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https://www.tvlibertes.com/
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https://twitter.com/tvlofficiel?lang=fr
Chaîne officielle TVLibertés : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyamXi0qEQJghCjJbj__aWQ
« Avec 20 Trilliards de fausse monnaie associés aux taux négatifs, nous avançons vers la grande catastrophe ! ». Pierre Jovanovic continue inlassablement d’alerter les français sur la crise économique amplifiée par la terrible crise sanitaire et ses conséquences. Mais le journaliste vient sur TVLibertés pour porter un acte d’accusation contre « le milliardaire philanthrope » Bill Gates et la fondation qu’il dirige avec son épouse Melinda. Bill Gates et l’OMS, Bill Gates et la réduction de la population mondiale, Bill Gates et le puçage ou « carnet de vaccination sous-cutané », Jovanovic réplique aux Décodeurs du Monde qui multiplient les articles prenant la défense du fondateur de Microsoft.
Retrouvez-nous sur :
https://www.tvlibertes.com/
https://www.facebook.com/tvlibertes/
https://twitter.com/tvlofficiel?lang=fr
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