Kherson Frontline Under Fire Russia Ukraine War Special Report

I have traveled to the frontline in the Kherson Region Of what is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine but by Russian law part of Russia. This is what you could say is one of the highest contested parts of the Ukraine warzone. In this report I take you deep in the Kherson region to the very frontline on the banks of the Dnieper river and we see both Russian and Ukraine controlled territory. While we were there there were drones overhead dropping bombs on the city and being engaged by Russian forces. On the way we stop by to interview and get a tour from, Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the military-city administration of the Novokakhovka city district that includes 11 settlement located 40 km along the left bank of Dnepr with a depth of 15 km.a year ago the population was 72,000-74,000 in this territory. At the moment about one-third of them has left, leaving under 50,000 people.We were able to tour the infrastructure of the district and see how the government runs. We got some one of a kind insights into this area that you will not see anywhere else. Make sure you watch until the end so you do not miss our time at the frontline.





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.

I show what the western media will not show you.





