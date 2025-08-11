WIRED FOR CONTROL: Brain-Computer Interfaces with Brandy Smith | Episode 30

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brandy Smith, an expert in computer interfaces and information security, joins us to explore the captivating, yet complex world of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). We dissect how wearable technologies like Apple Watches and Fitbits might soon have the power to interact with our thoughts, raising profound questions about privacy and control. From potential applications in gaming and medicine to the looming threat of neurological warfare, this conversation is a compelling look at an advancing field that demands urgent regulation and protection of our autonomy.
(0:00:00) - Brain-Computer Interfaces
(0:10:57) - Technical Standards
(0:25:57) - Mind-Reading Technology
(0:39:09) - Protecting Privacy in a Digital World
(0:43:27) - Emerging Technologies
(0:56:00) - Ethics and Privacy in Technology
(1:04:24) - Technology and Responsibility
(1:16:33) - Digital Privacy Advocacy and Awareness
