“DARK WINTER” - HEIKO SCHÖNING

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Dr. Heiko Schöning, vice president of World Freedom Alliance, lays out the history of the predecessor of the current fake pandemic, the “Dark Winter” anthrax scare of 20 years ago. Now many of the same actors are predicting a “Dark Winter” approaching in 2021.
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obNiPVWzkTI