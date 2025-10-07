'STOP this evil order' — Zelensky's drone operators protest being mobilized as soldiers

Point of drones is to fight instead of the men?

Adding: Draft-age men arm up to resist Ukraine’s draft squads

👉 Men of conscription age in Odessa are arming themselves with knives and blades to fight off being dragged to the front lines, a local resident told Sputnik.

“If they’re draft dodgers — they’re also starting to carry something in their pockets. Basically, most of them already have a bit of fight in them — and they’re all armed now,” the woman said.

📹 Videos showing forced mobilizations in Ukraine have been widely circulated online, showing Zelensky’s enlistment squads using brute force, beating men of draft age, and hauling them off to undisclosed locations.

Ukraine’s military is scraping the barrel, drafting everyone from inmates to the sick to be sent to the meat grinder...

Ukrainian POW reveals price of dodging battlefront meat grinder

The price of “dodging” service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces ranges from $10,000 to $15,000, a Ukrainian POW revealed.

“If you don’t want to be sent to the front line, you pay your commander out of your own pocket — and he makes sure you’re not sent there,” he said.

🗣 He claimed that he surrendered because of “horrific” losses on the battlefront and rampant corruption among unit commanders.

Ukrainian troops who refused to fight were beaten — and in some cases, executed, he noted.

The POW also claimed that Ukrainian artillery shelled several homes with civilians inside in a village in the Donetsk People’s Republic.