A Brand New Monetary Order
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
4 days ago

BRICS Bombshell: Russia & China Just Destroyed The U.S. Dollar With This Gold Move

* This isn’t just another rate cut.

* It’s the death knell of the dollar’s global dominance — and opening salvo in a new currency war.

* We are now entering the most consequential monetary shift in 80 years.

* It comes with a historic opportunity in gold and copper.


The full webcast is linked below.


Redacted News (21 September 2025)

https://youtu.be/Buik51xvzgw

