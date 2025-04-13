Real Engineers: There Is No Earth Curvature - Easy to Prove

... it's not rocket science.... it's just actual science.... real science must contain all three elements.... observable, testable, repeatable. Without all 3 of these components, you simply do not have real, actual, science. You have non-science. Fake science. Pseudoscience. A bunch of nothing. Or as Mike Adams calls it, "my kind of science"... he swears by it.... won't even look at the actual evidence, he treats it as if it were some sort of poison. The guy can handle lesser truths, I'll give him that, but the big daddy of them all, the biggest lie ever told, the mother of all conspiracy theories, a world wide multi hundred year deception, this he refuses to see.

I can prove the earth is level, in one sentence, and I can do so 10 times over, then I may need to go to 2 sentences. But one solid proof is all you really need. Here it is:. No matter how high you go, the horizon always rises to eye level, and always appears level. That's it. I just proved level earth. It's hard to compute something so simple, I know, weird isn't it? It's observable, testable, and repeatable, so it's the real deal. Real actual science. I have a thousand more where this came from. And the spinning globe earth theory? Doesn't have one single proof. Not a one. That still blows my mind. 1,000's of proofs vs zero proofs. Wow to the 100th power. That's how bad it is. You really should come and take a look. Go to those that know, not to those that do not know. Anyone claiming the earth is a globe, does not know, you won't learn a thing from them, but you'll "feel" like you did. Eric Dubay 200 Proofs is fact after fact rapid fire. Flat Earth Dave's website has a library of great videos.