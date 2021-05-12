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WAR WITH HAMAS - 5781- 2021 IN ISRAEL IN BIBLE CODE GLAZERSON
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50 views • May 12, 2021
TORAH CODES – HOW THEY WORK:
The Torah Code works like this; letter by letter the entire Torah/Tanakh is fed into a computer, then words and sentences are searched for using "Equidistant Letter Spacing/Skips" (ELS). ELS is used by cryptography and government code experts around the world.
The most important and world-changing discovery yet, one that all other Torah Code researchers fear the results of, is the identity of the Messiah, who is confirmed in over a thousand Torah Code tables. Still more are found every day.
Using a Torah Decoding software such as “Keys To The Bible” to see if a certain search term appears:
He is the Messiah.
הואהמשיח
Although, on its own, that could be there by random chance, if it extended with a name of the Messiah then it was placed there by God but hidden so it would only be discovered when humans had the technology to find it.
In this example, the Torah Code extends to a 16 letter sequence:
R. Lear He is the Messiah, Lord come out.
רלירהואהמשיחהצאו
The Torah Code works like this; letter by letter the entire Torah/Tanakh is fed into a computer, then words and sentences are searched for using "Equidistant Letter Spacing/Skips" (ELS). ELS is used by cryptography and government code experts around the world.
The most important and world-changing discovery yet, one that all other Torah Code researchers fear the results of, is the identity of the Messiah, who is confirmed in over a thousand Torah Code tables. Still more are found every day.
Using a Torah Decoding software such as “Keys To The Bible” to see if a certain search term appears:
He is the Messiah.
הואהמשיח
Although, on its own, that could be there by random chance, if it extended with a name of the Messiah then it was placed there by God but hidden so it would only be discovered when humans had the technology to find it.
In this example, the Torah Code extends to a 16 letter sequence:
R. Lear He is the Messiah, Lord come out.
רלירהואהמשיחהצאו
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