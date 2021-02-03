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We Have to Protect Ourselves | Jerry Robinson
Liberty and Finance
Liberty and FinanceCheckmark Icon
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​Jerry Robinson, Economist, trend trading coach, author of “Bankruptcy of Our Nation,” and founder of FollowTheMoney.com, returns to Liberty and Finance this first time in 2021 to lay out his view of the poorly understood risks and opportunities with which we find ourselves surrounded in these unusual times.

Find Jerry Online at: FollowTheMoney.com

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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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