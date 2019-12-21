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Native American Racism: The Story of The British Empire's Genociding Masonic "Pilgrims" = 322 (Primes)
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38 views • December 21, 2019
Native American Racism: The Story of The British Empire's Genociding Masonic Pilgrims
Pilgrims are portrayed as people fleeing persecution and landing in empty land and establishing a mutually beneficial relationship with the local inhabitants, arrived in North America and claimed tribal land for their own. Pilgrims would not have survived their first years in New England without the aid of the Wampanoag people or their already existing crops. Thanksgiving should be changed to the National Day of Mourning for the United American Indians of New England.
National Day of Mourning honor Native ancestors and the struggles of Native peoples to survive today. It is a day of remembrance and spiritual connection as well as a protest of the racism and oppression which Native Americans continue to experience.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
Pilgrims are portrayed as people fleeing persecution and landing in empty land and establishing a mutually beneficial relationship with the local inhabitants, arrived in North America and claimed tribal land for their own. Pilgrims would not have survived their first years in New England without the aid of the Wampanoag people or their already existing crops. Thanksgiving should be changed to the National Day of Mourning for the United American Indians of New England.
National Day of Mourning honor Native ancestors and the struggles of Native peoples to survive today. It is a day of remembrance and spiritual connection as well as a protest of the racism and oppression which Native Americans continue to experience.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
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