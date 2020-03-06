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ICAN VS CDC WITH DEL BIGTREE
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80 views • March 06, 2020
Del begins his presentation at the 1:25 mark in the video.
Del Bigtree has undertaken a LAWSUIT against the CDC asking for EVIDENCE which they previously refused to give but the court forced them to comply. An FOIA request was not enough to make the CDC comply.
The evidence given to Del Bigree et al DID NOT PROVE AT ALL that any of the vaccines they listed did NOT cause Autism. Furthermore, NONE of the studies provided used an UNVACCINATED control group. That alone makes those studies UNSCIENTIFIC. No studies done by CDC have used a non-vaccinated control group. Watch this video, its an eye-opener and will make some angry and shows just how corrupt the science CLAIMED by professionals and the media that says studies were done and that the link of autism to vaccines was debunked. NO, it WAS NOT!
THAT IS DISINFORMATION and pharmaceutical company propaganda NOT the truth. Now you can be equipped to REFUTE those who CLAIM that; "vaccines causing Autism", has been debunked. IT DEFINITELY HAS NOT! Time to confront those who make that claim.
Del Bigtree has undertaken a LAWSUIT against the CDC asking for EVIDENCE which they previously refused to give but the court forced them to comply. An FOIA request was not enough to make the CDC comply.
The evidence given to Del Bigree et al DID NOT PROVE AT ALL that any of the vaccines they listed did NOT cause Autism. Furthermore, NONE of the studies provided used an UNVACCINATED control group. That alone makes those studies UNSCIENTIFIC. No studies done by CDC have used a non-vaccinated control group. Watch this video, its an eye-opener and will make some angry and shows just how corrupt the science CLAIMED by professionals and the media that says studies were done and that the link of autism to vaccines was debunked. NO, it WAS NOT!
THAT IS DISINFORMATION and pharmaceutical company propaganda NOT the truth. Now you can be equipped to REFUTE those who CLAIM that; "vaccines causing Autism", has been debunked. IT DEFINITELY HAS NOT! Time to confront those who make that claim.
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