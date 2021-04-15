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Dr. Cynthia Mckinney Q's up Rumsfeld
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72 views • April 15, 2021
Dr. Cynthia Mckinney is an American hero with an extra heaping of INTEGRITY and is truly an inspiration to me... It is a reminder in these trying times that there are people willing to stand up against tyranny at the highest levels. Special Thanks to my Mom!!! :-) Love You Mom :-)
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