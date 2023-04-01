https://gettr.com/post/p2d3564ef22

03/28/2023 In an interview with America First News, Nicole reveals that back in 2017, CCP’s No.1 enemy Miles Guo tipped off the FBI about the CCP’s 13579 plan to intentionally produce and release a deadly virus to destroy 7 countries, including America. However, the FBI did nothing about it. Miles Guo could have saved America from all of these disasters, had the FBI acted on the intel back in 2017. Now, Miles Guo is the target of political witch hunt and the persecution of the weaponized DOJ and FBI, and the CCP is behind all of this.





03/28/2023 在一次接受《美国第一新闻》的采访中，妮可揭示早在2017年，中共头号敌人郭文贵先生就向FBI提供了中共13579计划的情报，即有目的生产一种致命武器并释放到世界毁灭七个国家，包括美国。然而，FBI对此情报毫无作为。如果他们采取行动，那么郭文贵先生原本可以将美国从所有这些疫情导致的灾难中拯救出来。而现在他成为政治猎巫行动和被武器化的司法部和FBI迫害的对象，而中共主导了这一切。





