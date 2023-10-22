Video Of An Israeli Influencer Making Fun Out Of Palestinian Arab Women Living Through Bombing Which She Later Deleted

How do Israelis expect the ordinary public to have any bit of empathy for them when they dehumanize Palestinians like this? Making fun out of the fact they’re being starved and bombed to death?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.