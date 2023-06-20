"THE ANOMALY" Teaser Trailer (New Documentary Series)

"The Anomaly" Campaign:

https://igg.me/at/TheAnomaly/x/33428340#/



The Moon has captivated humanity for centuries, its presence influencing cultures, religions, and scientific exploration. From biblical references to our modern understanding, the Moon has always been a celestial wonder that begs further exploration. We are excited to introduce "The Anomaly," a groundbreaking documentary that aims to unravel the mysteries hidden within our enigmatic neighbor. Join us on a journey to unlock the secrets of the Moon and discover what lies beneath its serene surface.

