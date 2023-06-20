"THE ANOMALY" Teaser Trailer (New Documentary Series)

"The Anomaly" Campaign:
https://igg.me/at/TheAnomaly/x/33428340#/
The Moon has captivated humanity for centuries, its presence influencing cultures, religions, and scientific exploration. From biblical references to our modern understanding, the Moon has always been a celestial wonder that begs further exploration. We are excited to introduce "The Anomaly," a groundbreaking documentary that aims to unravel the mysteries hidden within our enigmatic neighbor. Join us on a journey to unlock the secrets of the Moon and discover what lies beneath its serene surface.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.