10 Wilderness Survival Tips | Bushcraft Skills | Swiss Army Knife

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Swiss Army Knife in this video:
UK: https://amzn.to/3boaPGO
US: https://amzn.to/3qL0Yne
Swiss Army Rangerwood (with saw)
US: https://amzn.to/3FJ1Op1
Swiss Army Knife Book:
UK: https://amzn.to/3ugHp6l
US: https://amzn.to/3KuKHLo
Felix Immler YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Taschenmesserbuch
More Wilderness Survival and Bushcraft Skills:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxnadpeGdTxAJy5_f_-6cjrAnuWRwUf8M
MY BUSHCRAFT & SURVIVAL GEAR SHOP: https://www.taoutdoors.com/shop/