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TRAINING [ Moving with a Rifle | S12 Nashville 2019 - CARRYTRAINER ] MOVE, SHOOT, COMMUNICATE ( COMMUNICATING IS PUTTING SHOTS ON TARGET DOWNRANGE PATRIOTS )
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24 views • November 08, 2020
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Tactical Rifle Training with Former US Army Green Beret Zee Durham during the first day at S12. Content includes responding to a threat while advancing, kneeling and taking a prone position. Near the end they employ basic buddy team movement.
Steel targets used in the video are provided by TA Targets.
This is a training segment from out April 2019 S12 Premier Training Event hosted in Nashville, Tennessee. For information about the next S12 event visit CarryTrainer.com.
RELATED VIDEOS:
S12 Rifle Training | Myrtle Beach - SC
https://youtu.be/DLIG1cqDe7A
Essential Rifle Skills | S12 Nashville 2018
https://youtu.be/F7oq7gagnMI
Steel Targets Factory Tour | Tactical AR500 Targets
https://youtu.be/XZOg2lv8UJI
#tacticaltraining #S12Event #ZeeDurham
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Please subscribe for more quality ccw training. To support our content or learn about upcoming classes visit our website at http://www.carrytrainer.com.
Tactical Rifle Training with Former US Army Green Beret Zee Durham during the first day at S12. Content includes responding to a threat while advancing, kneeling and taking a prone position. Near the end they employ basic buddy team movement.
Steel targets used in the video are provided by TA Targets.
This is a training segment from out April 2019 S12 Premier Training Event hosted in Nashville, Tennessee. For information about the next S12 event visit CarryTrainer.com.
RELATED VIDEOS:
S12 Rifle Training | Myrtle Beach - SC
https://youtu.be/DLIG1cqDe7A
Essential Rifle Skills | S12 Nashville 2018
https://youtu.be/F7oq7gagnMI
Steel Targets Factory Tour | Tactical AR500 Targets
https://youtu.be/XZOg2lv8UJI
#tacticaltraining #S12Event #ZeeDurham
---
Please subscribe for more quality ccw training. To support our content or learn about upcoming classes visit our website at http://www.carrytrainer.com.
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