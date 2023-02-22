SEN JOHN FETTERMAN DISGRACES WALTER REED MEDICAL CENTER

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Feb 22, 2023





Newly installed US Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania disgraces Walter Reed medical center by checking in for “clinical depression”.

Walter Reed is the facility where heroes wounded in combat go to rehab and get fitted for prosthetic limbs while they learn to walk again. Fetterman is roaming the hallways because he is SAD.





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