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Brandy Vaughn Vaccine Whistleblower speech on SB277
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297 views • February 13, 2022
WHY YOU SHOULD OPPOSE SB 277
MANDATED VACCINATIONS FOR ALL CALIFORNIA'S CHILDREN
SB 277 Forced Vaccinations for Education
SB 277, eliminates a parent’s right to exempt their children from one, some, or all vaccines, a risk-laden medical procedure. On June 30, 2020, Governor Brown signed SB 277 the most stringent vaccine mandate in the United States into law. In 2016, California parents will be forced to give their children more than 40 doses of 10 federally recommended vaccines. Families that do not comply with the one-size-fits-all vaccine mandate, will loose the option to use licensed daycare facilities, in-home daycare, public or private preschools and even after school care programs. School aged children, not up-to-date on every mandated vaccine, will be required to home school without options for classroom learning. This open-ended vaccinate mandate allows the legislature to add any additional vaccines they deem necessary at anytime. The only exemption available is a medical exemption that doctors deny to 99.99 percent of children under federal guidelines.
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201520160SB277
.....
https://www.sb277.org/why-you-should-oppose-sb277.html
MANDATED VACCINATIONS FOR ALL CALIFORNIA'S CHILDREN
SB 277 Forced Vaccinations for Education
SB 277, eliminates a parent’s right to exempt their children from one, some, or all vaccines, a risk-laden medical procedure. On June 30, 2020, Governor Brown signed SB 277 the most stringent vaccine mandate in the United States into law. In 2016, California parents will be forced to give their children more than 40 doses of 10 federally recommended vaccines. Families that do not comply with the one-size-fits-all vaccine mandate, will loose the option to use licensed daycare facilities, in-home daycare, public or private preschools and even after school care programs. School aged children, not up-to-date on every mandated vaccine, will be required to home school without options for classroom learning. This open-ended vaccinate mandate allows the legislature to add any additional vaccines they deem necessary at anytime. The only exemption available is a medical exemption that doctors deny to 99.99 percent of children under federal guidelines.
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201520160SB277
.....
https://www.sb277.org/why-you-should-oppose-sb277.html
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