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Unconventional Medicine & Government Lies With Bob The Plumber
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136 views • June 18, 2021
A little-known substance can play a huge role in defeating problematic diseases around the world, according to Bob the Plumber (Bob Sisson) in this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman. Among other topics, Bob recalls how he went to Uganda with Dr. Alan Keyes and treated large numbers of people for malaria with chlorine dioxide, which the government insists is toxic. Bob also urges everyone to read their Bibles, saying America cannot ever be great again unless it returns to God.
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