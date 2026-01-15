BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MAKE ABORTION HISTORY WITH MARK HARRINGTON | 1-15-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
Show #2579 Show Notes:


LAN Events: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/calendar/

Created Equal: https://www.createdequal.org/

Justice Ride: https://www.createdequal.org/justiceride/

It's still a baby video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1598847134460248

Gynecologist says men can get pregnant: https://www.facebook.com/reel/26190559007218868

Dr. Verma won't answer 'Can Men Get Pregnant': https://www.facebook.com/reel/26190559007218868

Follow Mark: https://markharrington.org/subscribe


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

