Woman nearly killed by VAXX poison induced BLOOD CLOTS
Published Yesterday

https://t.me/covidbc/14798

"When I was in the hospital they told me first not to get vaccinated bc they dont know the effect itll have on the blood clots bc we dont know WHY theres blood clots
THEN the same doctor said she didnt say that and i must be mistaken
SO i went and got the damn thing, its been about a week and i am SICK as a dog, i didnt have much shortness of breath or pain BEFORE now im throwing up, can hardly breath/ experiencing pain all over !"
January 20, 2022
https://www.facebookDOTcom/jaazy.jaz.161

Mirrored - bootcamp

