Utopia - Illuminati, a key scene from the Channel 4 series utopia, Feb 20 2013.





https://rumble.com/v1go7s1-utopia-illuminati-a-key-scene-from-the-channel-4-series-utopia-feb-20-2013..html





Original Source:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87F2jX5Qk2Y





Feb 20, 2013 Key scene from the UK's channel 4 series "Utopia", where the antagonist, played by Stephen Rea, spills the beans (or does he?).





Although Utopia at first seems to be about a UK version of MKUltra, this scene reveals the "real" goal - a plan to sterilise most of humanity, to save the planet, presented here as the lesser of two evils, the other being global war. The show is consciously playing with the popular conspiracy theory that there is an illuminati/freemasonic plot to depopulate the human race to 500 million.





But who will be the select 500, eh?





This scene leaves you unsure as to who is in the "right", monstrous as the actions of the "villains" are. Wilson, (the character with the eye patch) is swayed by Rea, and changes sides at this point, even though Rea's character is responsible for his torture and blinding, the murder of his father, and the shootings of half a dozen school children, not to mention involvement in the MK Ultra-type program. It's an interesting moment from a very grey show.





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Utopia Illuminati, Channel 4, Feb 2013