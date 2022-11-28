Create New Account
Is Luc Despins Authorized by Government Authorities to Make Threats to the NFSC
https://gnews.org/articles/535619

Summary：11/24/2022 We need to know if the SEC, IRS, DOJ and other relevant authorities have authorized Luc Despins to issue such threats on their behalf to Mr. Miles Guo and all the people of NFSC.

