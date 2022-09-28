Border Free-For-All

[Bidan]’s Border Crisis

* Dems are acting like children.

* Libs cry when someone tries to fix the border.

* Residents couldn’t wait to kick out migrants.

* Migrant crisis hits Obama’s vacation spot.

* NYC mayor keeps blaming problems on TX; park turned into tent city.

* We shouldn’t have tent cities in America.

* Where did NYC’s billions in tax revenue go?

* Gubment is never there when you need it.

* Texas can’t handle any more migrants.

* Dems have no idea what to do about the border — or do they?

* CNN: border is closed; reality: it’s not.

* We can’t handle this border surge.

* Dems are losing the Latino vote.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 27 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312940855112

