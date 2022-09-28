Border Free-For-All

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[Bidan]’s Border Crisis
* Dems are acting like children.
* Libs cry when someone tries to fix the border.
* Residents couldn’t wait to kick out migrants.
* Migrant crisis hits Obama’s vacation spot.
* NYC mayor keeps blaming problems on TX; park turned into tent city.
* We shouldn’t have tent cities in America.
* Where did NYC’s billions in tax revenue go?
* Gubment is never there when you need it.
* Texas can’t handle any more migrants.
* Dems have no idea what to do about the border — or do they?
* CNN: border is closed; reality: it’s not.
* We can’t handle this border surge.
* Dems are losing the Latino vote.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 27 September 2022