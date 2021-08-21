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Jabbing Military Imminent Risk to National Security, AI Organization Founder
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152 views • August 21, 2021
Cyrus A. Parsa, founder of theaiorganization.com, says military generals are the most existential risk to U.S. national security, and the military being 100% inoculated presents more risks than we know.
https://rumble.com/vlgi4j-jabbing-military-imminent-risk-to-national-security-ai-organization-founder.html
www.StewPeters.tv
https://rumble.com/vlgi4j-jabbing-military-imminent-risk-to-national-security-ai-organization-founder.html
www.StewPeters.tv
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