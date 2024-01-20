It's not "Disease X". It's "TEN".AKA "THE 10 OUTER SHELLS" of their organism with over 2K patents and the "10 Kings"

Karen Kingston reported on and broke down the patent meanings regarding the 10 outer shells of their "organism with over 2K patents" and she also referred to the "10 KINGS" in the biblical sense... What I'm saying is, "Disease X" is most likely named after it's patents and may have Biblical references to the 10 kings blowing their horns. Where's the biblical scholars on this? Someone isn't trying hard enough .. so you heard this here first. What do ya got for me? Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]
