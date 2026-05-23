Iran LEGO - ‘Something is Cooking' - no golf, no wedding, no Tulsi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Something is cooking': New LEGO toon trolls Trump being at sea over Iran
An AI-generated video shows a LEGO figurine of a sweat-covered Donald Trump sitting in the Situation Room and looking at a screen, with Tulsi Gabbard leaving the White House.
🎵 “Trump canceled the golf, skipped his own son's wedding, locked in a White House vault, Tulsi just quit,” the song in the clip goes.
💥 "The drums of war are beating, Iran doesn’t want war but the choice is not ours," the lyrics underscore.
Cynthia ADDING:
❗️ — BREAKING: President Trump says an MoU with Iran has been largely negotiated and that the final details are being finalized and will be announced shortly:
I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Then... an hour or so later, there's this (video uploading):
❗️Roughly 20 to 30 rounds have been fired outside the White House, according to NBC News.
Coincidence? or Mossad??? - Cynthia