Iran LEGO - ‘Something is Cooking' - no golf, no wedding, no Tulsi

‘Something is cooking': New LEGO toon trolls Trump being at sea over Iran

An AI-generated video shows a LEGO figurine of a sweat-covered Donald Trump sitting in the Situation Room and looking at a screen, with Tulsi Gabbard leaving the White House.

🎵 “Trump canceled the golf, skipped his own son's wedding, locked in a White House vault, Tulsi just quit,” the song in the clip goes.

💥 "The drums of war are beating, Iran doesn’t want war but the choice is not ours," the lyrics underscore.

Cynthia ADDING:

❗️ — BREAKING: President Trump says an MoU with Iran has been largely negotiated and that the final details are being finalized and will be announced shortly:

I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Then... an hour or so later, there's this (video uploading):



❗️Roughly 20 to 30 rounds have been fired outside the White House, according to NBC News.

Coincidence? or Mossad??? - Cynthia