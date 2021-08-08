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Dr. Mike Yeadon, Former Pfizer VP: COVID PCR Test Gives Misleading Data, There is NO Pandemic
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144 views • August 08, 2021
PCR tests are meant for forensic purposes, not for viral infections or to mass-test people in car parks and use it for the foundation of data that is used to violate people's freedom and destroy the economy.
Dr Michael Yeadon has spent over 30 years leading research into new medicines in some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. He is former Vice President for Pfizer. He was also Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory Research at Pfizer.
Mike Yeadon's experience with Big Pharma makes him therefore perfectly positioned to speak on this topic. He is an eminent scientist, having written over 60 peer reviewed medical papers.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BStA1p7jKWiy/
Dr Michael Yeadon has spent over 30 years leading research into new medicines in some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. He is former Vice President for Pfizer. He was also Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory Research at Pfizer.
Mike Yeadon's experience with Big Pharma makes him therefore perfectly positioned to speak on this topic. He is an eminent scientist, having written over 60 peer reviewed medical papers.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BStA1p7jKWiy/
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