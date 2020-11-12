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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report Episode 63 - 11 November 2020
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27 views • November 12, 2020
Need to Know Episode 63 (11 November 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Pollster McLAughlin: many polling firms boosted Biden numbers to suppress Trump vote. Anon crunches data, discovers massive Dominion Software election fraud. Twitter blocks voter fraud tweets--labels as porno. Biden double proof continues to emerge. Traitor John Brennan suggests palace coup. Dr Evil Klaus Schwab needs to die. A true hero Archbishop Vigano continues to reveal the Satanic Covid-19 Scamdemic sinister plan. Possible Biden collusion with Big Pharma? Pelosi speakership is in real trouble. AOC blames others for her defund the police statements. Andrew Yang slams democrats as coastal urban elites. Saint Floyd of Fentynal cops guilty until proven innocent.
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