Karma Returns: The New Wave of Pandemic Targets and Kills CCP Members

Summary：In the NFSC New Year's Eve broadcast on January 1st, 2023, Miles Guo, the founder of the New Federal State of China, said that the Chinese Communist Party’s members are also facing the threat of the CCP virus, just like the common Chinese. In his New Year's speech, Xi Jinping said, \"China is so big, so it is normal to have a little noise\". In other words, China is so big that it doesn’t matter if there are some deaths.



