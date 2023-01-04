Karma Returns: The New Wave of Pandemic Targets and Kills CCP Members

https://gnews.org/articles/655695
Summary：In the NFSC New Year's Eve broadcast on January 1st, 2023, Miles Guo, the founder of the New Federal State of China, said that the Chinese Communist Party’s members are also facing the threat of the CCP virus, just like the common Chinese. In his New Year's speech, Xi Jinping said, \"China is so big, so it is normal to have a little noise\". In other words, China is so big that it doesn’t matter if there are some deaths.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.