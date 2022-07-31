X22 REPORT Ep. 2838b - WW3 Scare Event, If You Know Your Opponents Moves… Red October

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2838b - July 31, 2022
WW3 Scare Event, If You Know Your Opponents Moves… Red October
The [DS] is now pushing everything they have, it is all backfiring on them. They are leading the country into destruction and this destruction is now seen by all. The scare event is approaching and this will shake the population to it's core and it will expose those that want war. The people will not go along with this plan. What happens if you know your opponents moves, countermeasures in place, Red October.
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