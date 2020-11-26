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COMMON LAW V COVID LEGISLATION | Woman cites common law in refusal to close business
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91 views • November 26, 2020
COMMON LAW V COVID LEGISLATION | Woman cites common law in refusal to close business
Can common law override Covid legislation? One woman found out the hard way...
A salon owner who refused to close during lockdown, saying new rules are not laws and that she can't be fined without her consent, has tallied a total £27,000 worth of penalties for her opposition. Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ab7FFA2ACk2yTHgNan8lQ
Quote , “Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.”
― Oscar Wilde
Can common law override Covid legislation? One woman found out the hard way...
A salon owner who refused to close during lockdown, saying new rules are not laws and that she can't be fined without her consent, has tallied a total £27,000 worth of penalties for her opposition. Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ab7FFA2ACk2yTHgNan8lQ
Quote , “Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.”
― Oscar Wilde
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