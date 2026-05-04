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Narc (1988, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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Narc is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed and published by  Williams Electronics. It was also released for Atari 8-bit, C64, ZX Spectrum, Amstrad CPC, Atari ST, Amiga and NES.

A duo of NARC agents hit the streets to clean house the hard way.

The game can be played alone or in two-play co-op. You walk from left to right and need to reach the exit. You need an ID card to open the exit, which is lying around somewhere. Sometimes, you need to go through door into other areas to find the card. You have two weapons: a machine gun and a rocket launcher. The gun has infinite ammo and rapid fire, but rapid fire is pretty slow. You can pick up a power-up that gives you 99 shots of faster rapid fire. Power-ups are dropped by some enemies. You can also find new rockets for your launcher. In some stages, you can climb into a car and drive around until it is destroyed.
You can walk, jump, shoot either weapon and go to your knees to avoid fire.

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shootemuparcade gamewilliams electronics
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