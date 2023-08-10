😠😠 UN CHIEF: "Christians Must Embrace Pedophiles"

The UN chief says religious freedom can only be tolerated if religious people fully embrace the globalist agenda, including radical LGBTQ Plus ideology, which is disturbing enough by itself until you learn what's in the fine print of the LGBTQ Plus ideology the UN is pushing.

So what is in the fine print of the LGBTQ plus ideology the UN is pushing? The UN chief was telling Christians that if they want to continue enjoying their religious freedom. And they must agree with the report that was issued earlier this year that calls for the decriminalization of sex between adults and minors.

Written by the International Committee of Jurists, UN AIDS and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the report was released on International Women's Day with the goal of guiding the application of international human rights law to criminal law, called the 8th March Principles. The report calls for offences related to drugs and sex, including pedophilia and incest, to be decriminalised.