Mike Davis: “The Federal Government As A Whole Has Assumed Powers We Did Not Lend It”
58 views
•
Published 12 hours ago
•
Steve Bannon War Room | Mike Davis: “The Federal Government As A Whole Has Assumed Powers We Did Not Lend It”
Keywords
war roomdojsteve bannonadministrative statemike davisexecutive branch corruption
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos