The Queen's Diamond Jubilee MEGA-RITUAL (#13) TRANSIT OF VENUS RITUAL ENACTMENTS

The 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth 2's accession to the throne is presently being celebrated in the UK and other commonwealth realms. That's relevant, especially, as you may know, in connection with the celebration of her 60th anniversary in 2012. That's when there was a transit of Venus, and when the Queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee in a way that made that notable celebration concurrent with the Transit of Venus.In this series, we've already given some attention to the Queen's activities in 2012, and in this 13th installment, we're going to show how this celebration was a mega-ritual. The details reveal it - and there are many very revealing details!You can find a Full HD version for streaming and download here:Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email: